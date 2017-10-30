Women dressed as handmaids greeted Vice President Mike Pence in Denver on 26 October.They were protesting Pences anti-abortion stance and attempts to defund planned parenthood.Handmaids are characters from Margaret Atwoods book The Handmaids Tale. In the book the handmaids are forced to bear children for the ruling elite that has restricted womens freedom.
Mike Pence greeted by Handsmaids in Denver
Women dressed as handmaids greeted Vice President Mike Pence in Denver on 26 October.They were protesting Pences anti-abortion stance and attempts to defund planned parenthood.Handmaids are characters from Margaret Atwoods book The Handmaids Tale. In the book the handmaids are forced to bear children for the ruling elite that has restricted womens freedom.
- October 30, 2017 14:32 IST
-