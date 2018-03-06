Ameesha Patel may have been away from the silver screen for quite a while now, but she managed to be in the limelight, thanks to her active social media presence. The 41-year-old actress regularly posts hot pictures of herself but often gets trolled.

However, this time, the trolls trained their guns at singer Mika Singh who wished to get inside the swimming pool with the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actress.

Ameesha recently shared a picture of her while she was beating the heat in a swimming pool in a red swimsuit. She wrote, "Beat the heat .. swim away."

Singer Mika Singh, who follows Ameesha on Twitter, was left completely in awe with her beauty after seeing her enjoying in the pool. He quickly replied to her post, "I wanna join you."

While Ameesha replied to Mika that he was too cool and doesn't need a pool with a laughing emoji, trolls didn't take much time to take notice of the singer's tweet. They slammed the singer and called him a pervert.

Many Twitter users wondered if Mika was under the influence of alcohol while replying to the actress' post. Some also recalled how Mika landed in a controversy when he forcibly kissed Bollywood's item girl Rakhi Sawant at his birthday party in 2006.

Don't drink & tweet — dev ? ⛄️ (@hiiamdevd) March 4, 2018

App toh pehle se hi tharki ho....



?? — i love INDIA (@87riyazS) March 4, 2018

Kyu be* Rakhi Sawant ab achhi ni lagti kya?? — Saurabh Sinsinwar (@sin_100rabh) March 4, 2018

One of the Twitter users recalled the singer's yet another incident when he had slapped a doctor at an event held in New Delhi in April, 2015.