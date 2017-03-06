Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma looked stunning as they graced the ramp at the Mijwan Summer 2017 show. Wearing Manish Malhotra's collection, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan pair walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

Also read: Karan Johar goes from An Unsuitable Boy to a suitable dad

SRK, who is mostly seen donning black at events, wore a black printed sherwani, while Anushka looked gorgeous in a white lehenga. The duo will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film and after seeing their chemistry on the ramp, fans will be eagerly waiting for their appearance on the silver screen.

The Raees actor not only walked the ramp but even interacted with the audience and the press. He was asked about his BFF and new daddy in town, Karan Johar, who became a father of twins through surrogacy. He said: "It's a personal moment. Let's respect the privacy. Of course we all are very happy. We wish him happiness. It's still very personal. So, don't think I am being cagey by not answering about it. I have had this moment in my life so I know how personal it is. So, let's respect it and leave it at that. We will have love, celebrations, happiness and health later."

Several celebrities like Sridevi, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose, Sushmita Sen and others graced the event. The Mijwan Fashion event is held every year to raise money for the development of craftswomen under Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society.

Shabana Azmi told IANS, "We've had the fortune of all the stars walking for us — right from Amitabh Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra. The only person left was Shah Rukh. I am extremely thankful to him for having agreed to walk the ramp for Mijwan... Anushka Sharma is someone I consider a part of Mijwan family. She has very graciously walked for us earlier."

Check out the photos here: