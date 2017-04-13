Online attacker Celeb Jihad has struck again as a part of their campaign Fappening 2.0. They turned attention to the WWE Divas Paige, Kaitlyn, Maria Kanellis and Summer Rae, following leaking nude images and sex tapes of Hollywood starlets Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway and more.
All the Divas part of WWE leaks 2017
And now, the UFC has been targeted by the website this week, with one of the hottest MMA fighters in the world, Miesha Tate, being the victim.
This is not the first time however. Ronda Rousey, too, was targeted a year back but a possible leaked sex tape was deemed as completely fake.
We don't know the authenticity of the nude images of Miesha that has surfaced this week, but for now, the married former UFC women's bantamweight champion hasn't yet commented on her possible privacy violation.
Miesha, 30, retired from MMA last November after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. She became the UFC women's champion also last year after defeating Holly Holm at UFC 196 in March.
Although she is not interested in calling off her retirement soon, there is one particular fight that can bring her back to the octagon -- a trilogy fight against her nemesis Ronda Rousey. "If I was going to come back, (Rousey) would be the fight that would appeal to me the most," Miesha was quoted recently. "But at the moment, I'm sorry – it's [calling off the retirement] just not what I see in my future."
Miesha faced Ronda for the first time in Strikeforce in March 2012 and tasted a round 1 submission defeat. She lost again to Ronda in December 2013 at UFC 168 via a round 3 submission.
It remains to be seen whether that fight actually takes place but for now, Miesha has revealed of her interest in making a WWE appearance. "I would love to [appear in the WWE]," she said. "It would be fun. I would love to."
"I'm open to all kinds of things like that. It would be a lot of fun."
They say behind every strong man is a strong woman. In turn, behind every strong woman there is an even stronger man. For in this day it is expected that man will persue his dreams and the woman will support him. It is beyond the understanding of many that a woman dare to pursue her dream and the man support her equally in her endeavors. His dedication to her goes beyond any conventional meaning of the word love. He will sacrifice time and time again to see her smile. He often suffers the heavy ridicule of others that cannot understand that he only wishes to love and support her every desire. He is told he is weak by the masses, when in truth he is her hero. Only she knows it is his strength that inspires her strength. That the road he walks silently most will never see, but she will. Thank you @BryanCaraway I see the road you walk, and the strength it takes for you to pursue your own dream and support mine in a world where that seems to be a foreign concept. People fear what they do not understand. Ladies if you have a man like this give me an Amen, gentlemen if you are this man, RESPECT!!
More on Miesha Tate
Born: August 1986 in Washington, United States
Height: 1.68 m
MMA weight category: Bantamweight (135 pounds)
MMA record: 18-7-0
UFC debut: UFC 168 (December 2013)
Boyfriend: Bryan Caraway (UFC Bantamweight fighter)
Championships held: UFC women's bantamweight championship, Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Championship, Freestyle Cage Fighting (FCF) Women's Bantamweight Championship