Producer Dil Raju has revealed the reason behind why declined to postpone the release date of director Venu Sree Raam's Middle Class Abbayi aka MCA starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, despite criticism from different corners.

Akhil Akkineni's Hello and Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam are slated to hit the screens on December 22. Recently, Dil Raju announced that Middle Class Abbayi would also release on the same date. There was lot of criticism and pressure on the producer to either advance or postpone the release of his movie.

But Dil Raju held press meet on Thursday to make his stand clear on the release date of Middle Class Abbayi. The producer said, "I announced on August 19 that our movie MCA will release on December 21. Initially, I made attempts to release the movie on December 15. But when I could not make it, I changed the date to December 21."

Talking about the reason for releasing it on the date, Dil Raju said that he hopes to score double hat-trick with Middle Class Abbayi. He said, "Our banner Sri Venkateswara Creations has churned out five hit movies in 2017. We want to get double hat trick with this movie. That's why we have planned to release it on December 21."

"Middle Class Abbayi is about a good relationship in family members," the producer said, teasing the theme of the movie. "Most movies have come up on those relatives in general. But the movies on the bonding between brother and sister are long gone. This is going to be the theme of the movie. It involves the interaction and drama about middle class family members."

Dil Raju added, "Besides, there is a beautiful love story. Sai Pallavi, who earlier starred in our production Fida, is playing the heroine in Middle Class Abbayi and she is a big plus point of the movie. The scenes between Nani and Sai Pallavi will thrill the audience. Vijay Varma is seen as a villain in the film. All the aspects of this film can be found."

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the songs which have already become chart-busters. Its trailer is set to release on December 11. The producer has also planned to hold a grand pre-release event for the film.