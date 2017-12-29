Microsoft has been launching quite a few apps for Android devices of late. After launching the Microsoft Launcher – previously called Arrow launcher – which has been received quite well, the Redmond giant has now unveiled a new lock screen app for Android devices which promises to spice up your phone's plain-looking lock screen.

Microsoft Garage — a programme that encourages the tech giant's employees to work on special projects — has launched "Favorites Lock Screen" application for Android devices.

The "Favorities Lock Screen" is a replacement app for the usual smartphone lock screen and has been built around the users' interests.

Apart from serving as the phone's lock screen the "Favorities Lock Screen" app has some neat tricks up its sleeves. For instance, it provides the user with the option to choose wallpapers from categories such as sports, actors, musicians, animals and automobiles. The app also lets users glance the latest news without having to unlock their phone.

"We wanted to build a lock screen focused on fandom, not just beautiful images. Our app allows people to craft a more personalised experience centred around their passions and interests," Pavan Kumar Desari, Programme Manager of the Favorites Lock Screen team, wrote in the company's blog post recently.

The app also lets the user access apps and settings with just a tap on the lock screen and choose how to unlock the Android device.

There is also a search bar to let the user search directly from the lock screen.

Source: IANS