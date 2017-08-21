Redmond-based technology major Microsoft and its retail partners in the US have commenced taking orders for the new Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, which is slated to hit stores later this year.

The new Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition comes with a ultra-slim body. But, under-the-hood, it houses top-of-the-line hardcore. It boasts advanced octa-core CPU, which can clock close to 2.3GHz speed and is backed by 6-teraflop Scorpio engine with 1172 MHz GPU having 40 Radeon compute cores. It also houses massive 1 TB (1024 GB) storage and 6.8GHz 12 GB GDDR5 RAM with 326 GB/s bandwidth, making it 40 percent more powerful than any other console in the market.

The company has even incorporated vapour chamber for liquid cooling in Xbox One X, which is typically used in top-end PC graphics cards and server computers.

Also read: GTA 5 dark secrets: Most outrageous controversies of GTA series you didn't know about

With such powerful hardware, Xbox One X owners will be able to play 4K resolution gaming at 60 frames per second (FPS).

Other stipulated features include 4K UHD Blu-ray player, built-in power supply, three USB 3.0 ports (one in the front and two in the back), and IR blaster. The company claims that it can be placed horizontally or vertically with an optional stand. Existing owners of an Xbox One S will be able to transfer over all the cables they own, with port locations designed to be an easy plug-and-play swap in the existing gaming setup.

Where to pre-order Microsoft Xbox One X Scorpio Edition?

Microsoft's Xbox One X Scorpio Edition costs $499 USD (approx. Rs. 32,098) and can be pre-booked on Amazon (HERE), Best Buy (HERE), the company's official Microsoft Store (HERE), Target (HERE) and Walmart (HERE).

Microsoft Xbox One X Scorpio Edition launch offers

As part of the launch offer, the company will offer Xbox One X with enhanced versions of existing Xbox One games, including Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Resident Evil 7, Final Fantasy 15, Rocket League, and also true 4K compatible Forza Motorsport 7.

There is no word on other markets, but it will cost £449 GBP / €499 EUR, 599 CAD, 649 AUD, in the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia, respectively.

Microsoft has not made any official announcement with regard to the Xbox One X Scorpio Edition launch in India. Stay tuned.

Xbox One X Scorpio Edition backward compatibility:

The company has confirmed that all the existing Xbox One games, including Xbox Play Anywhere titles, and even the two-generation-old Xbox 360 games and accessories, will be compatible with Xbox One X, and promises that those games will load faster, and look and play better, on Xbox One X.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Microsoft and Xbox products.