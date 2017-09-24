Microsoft's gaming division has launched the new Xbox One S in India and it is slated to hit stores early next month.

Xbox One S was originally unveiled last year in June at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2016 and now, it will be finally available for purchase in India on October 5, just ahead of Diwali festival, which is the biggest shopping season of the calendar year in the country.

Xbox One S is 40 percent smaller than the first generation Xbox One model. It comes with sleek, slim-line design, 'robot white' colour and a built-in power supply. It also supports 4K Ultra HD for Blu-ray movies and content streamed from partners like Netflix, as well as High Dynamic Range (HDR) for video and gaming, thus guaranteeing rich viewing experience. It has to be noted that Xbox One S is also compatible with several Xbox 360 gaming titles.

"Just in time for Diwali, we're excited to be bringing the Xbox One S to India, to deliver a new quality of console games to India's passionate community of gamers. The Xbox One S is an incredible device, packing in all that you need for a complete gaming and entertainment experience," said Priyadarshi Mohapatra – Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices Sales, Microsoft India.

"With 4K Ultra HD video content support, HDR support for video and gaming and an incredible line-up of games, including Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4 and Battlefield 1, we know that fans will have an awesome time playing on the new console," Mohapatra added.

Key features of Microsoft Xbox One S:

1TB/500GB storage space

Internal power supply

40 percent smaller than current Xbox One.

High Dynamic Range : This feature would enable players to have richer experience as it includes a higher contrast ratio between lights and darks, bringing out the true visual depth of your games.

: This feature would enable players to have richer experience as it includes a higher contrast ratio between lights and darks, bringing out the true visual depth of your games. 4K Ultra HD: This will deliver four times the resolution than that of the standard HD, which will give its users stunning visual fidelity with High Dynamic Range.

This will deliver four times the resolution than that of the standard HD, which will give its users stunning visual fidelity with High Dynamic Range. IR Blaster : Users would be able to configure their Xbox One S to switch on TV and other such appliances. It not only makes the actions faster but the users would now not require any remote.

: Users would be able to configure their Xbox One S to switch on TV and other such appliances. It not only makes the actions faster but the users would now not require any remote. Xbox Wireless Controller : This new Controller features enhanced comfort and sleeker, streamlined design. It also features textured grip, Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth and has increased range.

: This new Controller features enhanced comfort and sleeker, streamlined design. It also features textured grip, Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth and has increased range. Vertical Console Stand: This allows Xbox One S to position it vertically allowing users to save space.

Microsoft Xbox One S India launch offers:

Forza Horizon 3 – A full-game download of Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition for Xbox One and Windows 10. Forza Horizon 3 gives you the ability to sync your gameplay progress across both console and PC platforms via Xbox Play Anywhere.

Xbox Wireless Controller – The Xbox Wireless Controller works with any Xbox One console and features enhanced comfort and feel with textured grip, improved wireless range, and Bluetooth technology, for use on both console and Windows 10 devices.

14-day Trial Membership of Xbox Live Gold – Join your friends in online gameplay and experience all the fun of the fastest, most reliable gaming network with Xbox Live Gold.

As far as the price is concerned, Xbox One S 500GB variant will be available for Rs. 29,990 and 1TB variant will set you back by Rs. 34,990. The interested customers can pre-book Xbox One S from Amazon India, Flipkart and select Microsoft authorised retailers.

