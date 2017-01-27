In a much-expected development, as many as two new Xbox 360 games have been made backwards-compatible for gamers owning Xbox One consoles across the world. With this, the total number of backwards compatible games now look set to cross the 350 mark.

As far as the latest titles, to join the Xbox One backwards compatibility fray are concerned, these are:

Rocket Knight: Originally released for Xbox 360 in 2010

Shadows of the Damned: Released originally in 2011

Now, with the above games having become backwards-compatible, Xbox One owners should now be able to access these titles within their libraries.

Release date of next-gen Xbox aka Project Scorpio surfaces

Microsoft's next-gen Project Scorpio aka Xbox 2 is slated for release this year. However, the release date of the Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is not known yet. It could be pushed further, according to a new report that quoted Xbox head-honcho Phil Spencer.

Xbox loyalists had earlier expected the Redmond-based company to officially launch and release the Xbox Scorpio next-gen gaming device before or during this year's E3 event to be held in the US in June. Now, it seems that even Phil Spencer isn't sure as to when exactly the console would be made available for the gaming fraternity.

Microsoft Project Scorpio will be a true next-gen gaming device while retaining the Xbox One touch. Check out the official feature list of Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio below: