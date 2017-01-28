At a time when newer Xbox 360 games are being made backwards compatible on Xbox One consoles at a pace which is more rapid than before, it only becomes natural for loyalists of certain titles/game franchises to expect their favourite games to join the backwards compatibility fray soon. Prominent among such most-expected games are Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Recently, Rocket Knight and Shadows of the Damned joined the Xbox One backwards compatibility fray. Here, it is worth noting that Xbox boss Phil Spencer had also stated that January and subsequent months would be important as far as backwards compatibility is concerned.

At this point in time, it is also worth noting that social forums have been flooded with queries regarding the probability of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Modern Warfare 2 being made backwards compatible.

It also seems like Microsoft is aware about expectations from gamers with respect to the above titles being announced officially as backwards compatible on Xbox One devices.

Therefore, February holds even more promise, than January, and represents a greater chance of Call of Duty games joining the backwards compatibility fray. Hence, Call of Duty loyalists are advised to keep their eyes and ears open continually during February as there are high probabilities of at least one among Black Ops 2 and Modern Warfare 2 being declared backwards compatible on Microsoft Xbox One devices.

With Call of Duty being the criteria, take a look at the prominent increments that have already been announced as backwards compatible on Xbox One:

Call of Duty: World at War – This Call of Duty increment was announced as being backwards compatible (on Xbox One) on September 27, 2016. Activision is the developer of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – The original Black Ops Call of Duty increment (by Activision) was announced as being backwards compatible, on May 17, 2016.

Call of Duty 2 – This increment joined the backwards compatibility fray on August 23, 2016.