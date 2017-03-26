Living up to its words made more than a year ago to make hundreds of games backwards compatibility, Microsoft has added 10 more titles – Darksiders, Darksiders II, Stacking, Tower Bloxx Deluxe, DAYTONA USA, Madballs Babo: Invasion, Poker Smash, STREET FIGHTER IV, and Cars 2: The Video Game to the list. You can now play over 300 Xbox 360 games on Xbox One.

Microsoft introduced Xbox One's backwards compatibility feature in 2015 to enable Xbox One or Xbox One S owners play hundreds of Xbox 360 games, including disc-based and digital titles for free. The company has said in a statement that you can play multiplayer games and chat with friends across Xbox One and Xbox 360 with your Xbox Live Gold membership, and games with Gold titles for Xbox 360 too are playable on Xbox One.

The Street Fighter IV, Madball in Babo: Invasion and Poker Smash were added to the backwards compatible list on March 16, 2017, while Daytona USA and Stacking were added on March 21, and Darksiders and Darksiders 2 on March 23.

It is reported that Darksiders will go live on April 1 and continue till April 15 while Assassin's Creed Revelations will be up on April 16 until April 30. It is also reported that Ryse Son of Rome will be made available from April 1 to April 30 while Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 2 from April 16 to May 15.

The newly added games will automatically show up in your Xbox One game library once they are officially out.