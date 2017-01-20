Technology giant Microsoft has now added three additional titles to the Xbox One backwards compatibility fray.

Mutant Storm Empire

Midway Arcade Origins

Tekken 6

The owners of Xbox One consoles can now access the games in their 'libraries'.

Microsoft's next-gen Project Scorpio aka Xbox 2 is slated to be released this year. However, the release date of the Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is not known yet. The console's release could be pushed further, according to a new report that quoted Xbox head-honcho Phil Spencer.

Xbox loyalists had earlier expected the Redmond-based company to officially launch and release Xbox Scorpio next-gen gaming device before or during this year's E3 event to be held during June in the United States. Now, it seems that even Phil Spencer isn't sure as to when exactly the console would be made available for the gaming fraternity.

Microsoft Project Scorpio will be a true next-gen gaming device while retaining the Xbox One touch. Check out the official feature list of Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio below: