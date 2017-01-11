As expected, Microsoft has officially added as many as seven new Xbox 360 games to the backwards compatibility fray and this development is bound to bring cheer among owners of Xbox One consoles.

As per the official Microsoft updates, Xbox One users can check out the below new/additional Xbox 360 games that have now been announced as offering backwards compatibility on Xbox One devices:

Strania

Ghostbusters

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield 3

Scrap Metal

The Splatters

Dragon Age Origins

With the above additions, the total number of Xbox 360 games offering backwards compatibility on Xbox One consoles stand at 316. That's not all, very recently Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinted that January would be a 'promising' month with respect to backwards compatibility. This statement potentially indicates the fact that there could be more Xbox 360 backwards compatibility game releases during the course of the month.

Also, it should not be an exaggeration to expect popular Call of Duty increments; notably the Black Ops 2; to join the Xbox One backwards compatibility fray. This game has been on the most demanded list of fans over a relatively long period of time now.

Which are the Call of Duty games currently offering backwards compatibility?

With Call of Duty increments staying on top of the loyalists' minds as far as backwards compatibility on Xbox One consoles are concerned, it only becomes natural for the franchise's fans to check out which games are currently offering the feature. Check out the Call of Duty increments that have already joined the backwards compatibility fray:

Call of Duty: World at War – This Call of Duty increment was announced as being backwards compatible (on Xbox One) on September 27, 2016. Activision is the developer of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – The original Black Ops Call of Duty increment (by Activision) was announced as being backwards compatible on May 17, 2016.

Call of Duty 2 – This increment joined the backwards compatibility fray on August 23, 2016.