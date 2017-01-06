While owners of Microsoft Xbox One consoles eagerly look forward to the launch of newer Xbox 360 backwards compatible games this month, the Redmond-based company has offered yet another bonanza for gamers. This development is applicable to Microsoft Xbox as well as PC gamers, irrespective of which consoles they currently own, and concerns popular titles such as Gears of War 4, ReCore, Dead Rising 4, Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft.

Microsoft, in a New Year note to gamers, has stated that it would release new expansions and add-on downloadable content to the titles. All of these games were released in 2016 and topped popularity charts at various levels.

Microsoft has also stated that gamers can expect newer content even from official third-party partners (game developers) of Microsoft for Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Dead Rising 4. So Microsoft loyalists have lots to look forward to, beginning right now, as far as games are concerned.

Also, Microsoft Project Scorpio aka Xbox 2 will also be unveiled shortly. Details such as the exact date of the launch of Project Scorpio and more would be made official shortly.

As far as Xbox 360 backwards compatible games on Xbox One devices are concerned, currently there are 309 backwards compatible titles. Going by what renowned game tipsters estimate, Microsoft had originally listed as many as 1,722 games to be made backwards compatible. Click here to find out the reason behind this reduction in the number.

[Source: Microsoft Xbox].