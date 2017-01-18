Technology giant Microsoft has been in news for the release of the much-awaited Project Scorpio aka Xbox 2 that is likely to happen this year. However, the release date of this next-gen gaming console is yet to surface, even though rumour mills have indicated that the Project Scorpio hardware would be released before the end of 2017. Now, a new rumour indicates otherwise.

The release date of the Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio is still a mystery and there are possibilities that the console's release would be pushed further, according to a new report that quotes Xbox head-honcho Phil Spencer.

Xbox loyalists had earlier expected the Redmond-based company to officially launch and release the Xbox Scorpio next-gen gaming device before or during this year's E3 event that is slated to be held during June in the United States. Now, it seems that even Phil Spencer is in doubt as to when exactly the console would be made available to the gaming fraternity.

At this juncture, the official aspects known about Microsoft Project Scorpio are its feature-set that hint at the device being a true next-gen gaming device while retaining the Xbox One touch. Check out the official feature list of Microsoft Xbox Project Scorpio below:

The next-gen Xbox 2 will run 4K games

Xbox 2 would be compatible with Virtual Reality (VR)

Xbox 2 aka Scorpio will also offer support for current Xbox One games

6 Teraflops of GPU power

Eight CPU cores with 320-GB/s bandwidth.

[Source: Express UK].