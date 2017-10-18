Technology giant Microsoft has commenced rolling out new major software Fall Creators Update to more than 500 million Windows 10-powered PCs.

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update brings boatloads of new features, also improve the performance, extend battery life and more.

Here's a brief description of what to expect in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update:

: Photos Remix uses AI and deep learning to organize and transform your photo and video albums into stories. Select your photos and videos, drop in music, transitions and 3D effects. Click a button and voila -- see a new edit of your album. You can also create mixed reality by adding animated 3D objects to your photos and videos to tell stories in a whole new way with enthralling special effects. Windows Mixed Reality: It offers immersive experiences – touring top travel destinations, getting inside the most exciting games, attending the most popular events, even travelling across time and space – right in your own home, with you at the center of everything. And with quick, easy setup, and affordable devices build on the Fall Windows 10 Creators Update.

It offers immersive experiences – touring top travel destinations, getting inside the most exciting games, attending the most popular events, even travelling across time and space – right in your own home, with you at the center of everything. And with quick, easy setup, and affordable devices build on the Fall Windows 10 Creators Update. 3D in Windows: With 3D in Windows 10, users can create and experience art in a whole new dimension. It comes with a collection of 3D tools and resources available – everything the user needs to create, remix, and share in 3D. Users can also easily create and remix 3D objects, view their 3D creations in the real world, add 3D to Office files for visual impact and add 3D to photos and videos for fun.

: Windows 10 Fall Creators update will make select PCs (with required camera and processor configuration) more accessible for those who with Lou Gehrig's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. The one muscle that isn't impacted by this disease is the eye. The new feature Eye Control is equipped with incredible eye-tracking technology, letting you type and operate the mouse with your eyes. Windows works across your devices:

With Windows 10 Fall Creators update, users will now be able to access their files in the cloud without using storage space on the device with OneDrive Files On-Demand. All the files can be seen in File Explorer and accessed on-demand whenever they are needed.

If the user logs out of one device and Cortana asks if he/she want to continue working in on a different app, doc or website on other companion devices. Also, they can copy and paste between connected devices from their clipboard

Here's how to install Windows 10 Creators Update in three simple steps:

Step 1: Go to Settings >> Updates & Security >> Windows Update

Step 2: In Windows Update simply click Check for Updates.

Step 3: The "Windows 10 Fall Creators Update" will appear as, "Feature update to Windows 10 (with version number)". Click the firmware and it will begin downloading and installing the software.

Once installed, your computer's software version will be Windows 10 v1709.

[Note: The new Windows 10 Fall Creators OS update is being deployed in phases so it will take few days to reach all corners of the world.]

Alternate procedure:

Besides the aforementioned method, users can also get the "Windows 10 Fall Creators Update" by going to the Microsoft official website (HERE).

Download the Windows10Upgrade.exe file there and install it on your device. Launch the application and follow the instructions as asked and your device will be upgraded to the new firmware.

