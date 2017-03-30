After months of testing, Microsoft has finally announced the Windows 10 Creators software update release schedule and also expanded the availability of the Surface Studio and the Surface Book in more global markets.

The Redmond-based technology major has revealed that the much expected Windows 10 Creators firmware will be rolled from April 11 onwards. It is a free software update. Since, the release is carried out in phases, it will take a few weeks to reach all corners of the world.

Also read: Top 5 smartwatches that will make you look classy and adventurous

What's coming in Windows 10 Creators update?

The new Windows 10 Creators update brings enhanced Edge browser, advanced 3D paint application, new MyPeople app, which allows users to pin their favourite contacts to the Windows task bar and easily drag and drop any document, photo or video right on top of the contact for easy sharing.

Users will also get unique notifications, called "Shoulder Taps," from the pre-selected people, and easily open and see an integrated view of emails, IMs, shared documents and more, all in one place.

Another notable aspect of the new Windows 10 Creators update is that it will allow gamers to create and enjoy live game streams, and customized eSports tournaments on the multiplayer network including Xbox Live.

Microsoft Surface Studio and the new Surface Book releasing in new markets:

Microsoft's new Surface Studio and the Surface Book, which were launched in late October 2016 in US, will soon make their way to more markets.

The Surface Book (with Performance) base model will be available for pre-order in Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden. Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Canada from March 30 onwards at official Microsoft e-store and will hit store shelves on April 20.

Even Australian and New Zealand consumers can also pre-book today, but it will be available for purchase on April 27.

New Surface Book:



For those unaware, the 2016-series Surface Book keeps the design aesthetics of its sleek predecessor, but comes with major upgrades in terms of processor speed, battery and performance. It is boasts the sixth generation Intel Core i7 processors and packs more than twice the graphics processing power as the original Surface Book and also 16 hours of battery life.

With such high-performance configuration, Surface Book users will able to simulate 3-D CAD models with thousands of parts. Designers and developers can also render large files quickly, and gamers can play power guzzling graphic-rich games without worrying about any lag.

Surface Studio:

The Surface Studio is the Microsoft's first fully-branded Desktop. Like the Surface series laptops, it has elegant design language and flexible enough to make stand it upright and use it as normal desktop and or lay it on its back up to 20-degree angle, the same angle as a standard drafting board, making it ideal for sketching, writing and designing, like we do on tablets.

It also boasts mammoth 28-inch screen with PixelSense display technology having 4.5K resolution, which is said to deliver 63 percent more pixels than a state-of-the-art 4K TV. It is compatible with Pen, touch and Surface Dial.

[Note: Surface Dial is a new peripheral designed in a shape of a hockey puck, which has to be placed right on the Surface Studio screen. It integrates with Windows 10 to work with Surface for a faster and more intuitive way to scroll, zoom and navigate. It is sold separately for $99.99 a piece]

Under-the-hood, it houses top-of-the-line hardware including the 6th Generation Intel Core processors backed by NVIDIA GeForce GPU, which guarantees smooth and immersive graphics performance and the power to run professional programs such as Siemens' NX software and 3D modeling firmware.

Watch this space for latest news on Microsoft products.

Key specifications of Surface Studio and new Surface Book (2016):