Microsoft, earlier in the year, launched the Surface Pro laptop in Beijing and now, the Redmond-based technology major, as promised, is prepping to unveil new version of the hybrid computing system.

The company's official spokesperson during the "Microsoft Ignite 2017" event at Orlando, Florida confirmed (via Neowin) to the media personnel that an advanced version of Surface Pro with LTE connectivity feature, a first in Surface Pro series to date, is coming next month.

The device understood to be named as 'Surface Pro LTE' is said to be first showcased at the upcoming 'Microsoft Future Decoded' event, which will witness Panos Panay, corporate vice president, Microsoft Devices, make key note presentation. It is scheduled in London on October 31 and November 1. If things as plannced, it will hit stores on December 1.

In addition to normal SIM slot, Microsoft Surface Pro LTE is expected to come with integrated eSIM (electronic-SIM) similar to the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE. With eSIM, users don't even have to subscribe to a new SIM, as they can share the same number of their smartphone via pairing.

Rumour has it that Microsoft Surface Pro LTE will be initially offered only in Intel Core i5 CPU-based series, meaning the device will come with either 4GB RAM+128GB storage or 8GB RAM+256GB internal storage configuration with Intel HD Graphics 620. It has to be noted that top-end model of the original Surface Pro comes in Core i7 CPU backed by 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640.

If the company gets positive response from the public, it might launch higher-end LTE model with Core i7 processor.

Other expected features of upcoming Microsoft Pro LTE include anodised metallic body and a 12.3-inch screen with PixelSense Display technology having 2736x1824p resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, an 8MP shooter on back, a 5MP front camera and support Alcantara-type keyboard, which resists spills and absorption.

As per WinFuture, the Surface Pro LTE base model (4GB RAM+128GB storage) will cost around €1,300 (approx. $1,528/Rs.1,00,347), whereas the top-end variant (8GB RAM+256GB storage) is expected to set you back by €1500 (roughly $1,763/Rs. 1,15,785).

Stay tuned.Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Microsoft Surface series products.

Key specifications of new Microsoft Surface Pro (launched in Beijing in May, 2017):