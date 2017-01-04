At a time when Microsoft's Surface Pro 5 is expected to be released during the course of this year, the fairly recent Microsoft Surface Book 256 GB Intel Core i5 edition has received a massive $150 price cut. The laptop is now available for purchase at reduced prices across the United States.

Microsoft's official eStore is currently selling the Surface Book at $1749. Click here to navigate to the e-tailer now to check out the Surface Book. Do remember that the original price tag of the Microsoft Surface Book Intel Core i5/ 256 GB variant was nearly $1900 before the discount.

Coming back to the Surface Pro 5 hybrid device, a Qualcomm SoC is now being said to be incorporated in it. Interestingly, this is in stark contrast to earlier reports that hinted at the incorporation of the next-gen Kaby lake processor. A Qualcomm SoC within Surface Pro 5 is expected to lend the laptop-tablet hybrid superior battery life in comparison to the rival Apple iPad slates.

With regard to the release date of the Surface Pro 5, unofficial channels are claiming that Microsoft will announce the device (officially) even before the Surface Phone is announced, which is likely during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) next year in which Microsoft's participation is confirmed.

For the uninitiated, Microsoft Surface Book offers the below key technical aspects: