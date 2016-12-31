It now seems that the much-expected Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will now arrive earlier than rumoured. As per new reports, the 2-in-1 detachable device would come as early as during Q1 2017.

Now, as per a report published in DigiTimes, which in turn quotes a leading Chinese daily, Surface Pro 5 would also offer buyers a magnetic charging stylus and an Ultra HD (UHD) screen. This report adds substance to select earlier rumours that had hinted at the fact that the next-gen Surface would be released early next year.

As far as the Surface Pro 5 hybrid device itself is concerned, a Qualcomm SoC is being rumoured to be incorporated within. Interestingly, this is in contrast to earlier reports that hinted at the incorporation of the next-gen Kaby lake processor. A Qualcomm SoC within Surface Pro 5 is expected to lend the laptop-tablet hybrid superior battery life in comparison to the rival Apple iPad slates.

In other Microsoft-related rumours, one report that has apparently got loyalists fuming is the fact that the Redmond-based company would completely do away the Lumia smartphone range in order to accommodate the supposedly next-gen Surface Phone smartphone. Recent developments where Lumia handsets have received massive price cuts only add substance to the rumours hinting at the emergence of Surface Phone.