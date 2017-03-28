Microsoft hasn't revealed any information on its much-anticipated spring event, which was supposed to take place either in March or April. There is no hint of the event so far, sparking off speculations that it could have been shelved. However, reports have claimed that the event would happen soon but the Surface Book 2 laptop launch wouldn't happen.

The software giant announced it scheduled events for 2017 in December last year but mentioned only three events -- the annual Microsoft Build 2017 conference from May 10-12, the Microsoft Inspire scheduled to be held between July 9-13 in Washington, D.C, and Microsoft Ignite from September 25-29. But reports have claimed that its spring event should take place soon to showcase the Windows 10 Creators Update.

In what could come as a disappointment for laptop lovers, the Surface Book 2 (Surface Book PC) will not be released at Microsoft's upcoming spring event as it is still not ready for launch, according to a report by ZDNet. It went on to say that there is no certainty if the company will release the Surface Pro 5.

It may be recalled that the original Microsoft Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 were announced at an event in October, 2015, so some may like to assume that their successors too would come together.

The Microsoft Surface Book that was released in 2015 sports a 13.5-inch display with the PixelSense touchscreen display and 3,000x2,000 resolution (267 ppi pixel density), powered by 6th-gen Intel Core i5 SoC and runs Microsoft Windows 10 Pro operating system out of the box. It measures 9.14"x12.30"x0.90" in dimension, weighs 3.48 pounds (1576 grams), and comes packed with a 256GB storage and an 8GB RAM.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 measures 11.5"x7.93"x0.36" in dimension, and sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 2,736x1,824 resolution. Under the hood, it has an Intel Core i5 processor, a Windows 10 Professional operating system, a 128GB storage, and a 4GB RAM.

(Source: ZDNet)