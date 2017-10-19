Microsoft Station Q launches in Sydney as part of major quantum computing partnership Close
Microsoft Station Q launches in Sydney as part of major quantum computing partnership

Microsoft Surface Book (1st Gen) came with a powerful Intel processor and several value-added features in 2016 and gave a stiff challenge to Apple MacBook series. Now, the newly launched successor aptly named Surface Book 2 has made its debut with a boatload of upgrades.

The new Microsoft Surface Book sports 13.5-inch PixelSense display similar to the 2016-series and also comes with bigger 15-inch size as well. As far as the exterior is concerned, it has a premium metallic shell and thermal settings of the device have been re-configured to dissipate heat more efficiently, particularly when the device is used during a graphics-intensive gaming session.

Its armadillo-inspired 'dynamic fulcrum hinge' and innovative 'muscle wire locks' have been improved for easy detachment of the display from the keyboard.

Microsoft, Surface Book 2, launch, price, specifications
Microsoft Surface Book 2 debuts with new-gen Intel chips: Here's how it stacks against predecessorMicrosoft Official Blog (Screen-shot)

As far as the heart of the device -- the processor -- is concerned, Surface Book 2 houses a powerful, fast and efficient CPU than ever before. It comes with 7th Gen Intel Core i5/8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 discrete graphics options. Surface Book 2 is said to be five times more powerful than the original and is twice as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro, Microsoft claims.

It is backed by 8GB/16RAM and with such top-notch configurations, Surface Book 2 is well equipped to support 3D gaming, mixed reality and capable of performing functions seamlessly in others forms of work.

Microsoft Surface Book
Microsoft Surface Book (1st Gen)Microsoft

Surface Book 2 will come with all-day battery life – up to 17 hours of video playback. That's 70 percent more than the latest MacBook Pro, the company noted.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 price and availability:

Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 2 models will be made available in three configurations (check-below) with prices starting at $1,499 (approx. €1,270/Rs.97,557) and at $2,499 (€2,117/Rs 1,62,639), respectively. Model-specific price details are yet to be ascertained, but they will be available for pre-order from November 9 and delivery is slated to kick off on November 16. Interested people can check out Microsoft online store and authorised brick-and-mortar computers shops near your home.

Key specifications of Microsoft Surface Book 2 and new Surface Book (2016):

Models Microsoft Surface Book 2 (2017) series Microsoft Surface Book (2016)
Display Model 1:
  • Screen: 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
  • Resolution: 3000 x 2000, (267 PPI)
  • Aspect ratio: 3:2
  • Contrast ratio: 1600:1

Touch: 10-point multi-touch G5

Model 2:

  • Screen: 15-inch PixelSense Display
  • Resolution: 3240 x 2160, (260 PPI)
  • Aspect ratio: 3:2
  • Contrast ratio: 1600:1
  • Touch: 10-point multi-touch G5
 13.5-inch PixelSense display
  • Resolution: 3000 x 2000p
  • Pixel density: 267 ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Aspect ratio: 3:2
  • Touch: 10 point multi-touch
OS Windows 10 Pro Creators Update 64-bit
Office 365 30-day trial		 Windows 10 Pro with
Office 365 30-day trial
Processor Model 1 and 2 come with two configurations:
  • 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8650U (quad-core) with up to 4.20 GHz Max Turbo
  • 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7300U with up to 3.50 GHz Max Turbo
 6th Gen Intel Core i7
Graphics
  • Model 1 (13.5-inch): Intel HD Graphics 620 integrated GPU, Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated GPU, or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 discrete GPU w/2GB VRAM
  • Model 2 (15.0-inch): Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated GPU or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 discrete GPU w/6GB VRAM
 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 965M 2GB GDDR5 memory
RAM 8GB or 16GB RAM 1866Mhz LPDDR3 8GB/16GB
Storage Solid state drive (SSD) options - 256GB/512GB/1TB Solid state drive (SSD) options - 256GB/512GB/1TB
Cameras, video and audio Camera:
  • Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
  • 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
  • 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p Full HD video

Audio:

  • Dual microphones
  • Front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
  • 3.5mm headset jack
 Camera:
  • Windows Hello face sign-in camera (front-facing)
  • 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
  • 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video

Audio:

  • Stereo microphone
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby audio Audio Premium
Battery Up to 17 hours of video playback Up to 16 hours of video playback
Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi: 802.11acBluetooth: BT4.1 LEXbox Wireless built-in (15.0-inch only) 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE
802.11a/b/g/n compatible
Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology
Ports
  • 2 USB 3.0 Type A
  • USB Type-C
  • UHS-II SDXC card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 2 Surface Connect
  • Surface Dial onscreen interaction
 Surface Book
  • Two full-size USB 3.0
  • Full-size SD card reader
  • Surface Connect
  • Headset jack
  • Mini Displayport
Add-ons Security:
  • HW TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security
  • Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Exterior:

  • Casing: Magnesium
  • Color: Silver
  • Physical buttons: Volume, Power
 Security-
  • TPM chip for enterprise security

Exterior:

  • Casing- Magnesium;
  • Color- Silver;
  • Physical buttons- Volume, Power
Sensors
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Proximity sensor
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Magnetometer
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Magnetometer
Dimensions Model 1:
  • Model 1A: 13.5" (i5) 12.3 x 9.14 x 0.51–0.90 in. (312.00 x 232.00 x 13.00–23.00 mm)
  • Model 1A: 13.5" (i7) 12.3 x 9.14 x 0.59–0.90 in. (312.0 x 232.00 x 15.00–23.00 mm)

Model 2:

  • 15" (i7) 13.50 x 9.87 x 0.59–0.90 in. (343.00 x 251.00 x 15.00–23.00 mm)
 312.3 x 232.1 x 13.0 - 22.8 mm
Weight
  • Model 1: 13.5": Starting at 3.38 lbs (1,534 g) including keyboard
  • Model 2: 15": Starting at 4.2 lbs (1,905 g) including keyboard
 1.65kg
Package contents
  • Surface Book 2
  • Power supply
  • Quick start guide
  • Safety and warranty documents
 Surface Book
  • Surface Pen
  • Power Supply
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Safety and warranty documents (one year limited hardware warranty)
(Model specific price is yet to be ascertained) Configuration: Model 1:
  • Model 1A: 256GB storage + 7th Gen Intel Core i5
  • Model 1B: 512GB storage + 8th Gen Intel Core i7
  • Model 1C: 1TB storage + 8th Gen Intel Core i7

Model 2:

  • Model 2A: 256 storage + 8th Gen Intel Core i7 
  • Model 2B: 512GB storage + 8th Gen Intel Core i7-
  • Model 2C: 1TB+ 8th Gen Intel Core i7
 Model 1: 256GB storage+ Intel Core i7+ 8GB RAM+ dGPU- $2,399 (€2,199/Rs. 1,60,528)Model 2: 512GB storage+ Intel Core i7+ 16GB RAM+dGPU-$2,799 (€2,566/Rs. 1,87,295)Model 3: 1TB+Intel Core i7+ 16GB+dGPU-$3,299 (€3,024/Rs. 2,20,752)
