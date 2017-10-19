Microsoft Surface Book (1st Gen) came with a powerful Intel processor and several value-added features in 2016 and gave a stiff challenge to Apple MacBook series. Now, the newly launched successor aptly named Surface Book 2 has made its debut with a boatload of upgrades.

The new Microsoft Surface Book sports 13.5-inch PixelSense display similar to the 2016-series and also comes with bigger 15-inch size as well. As far as the exterior is concerned, it has a premium metallic shell and thermal settings of the device have been re-configured to dissipate heat more efficiently, particularly when the device is used during a graphics-intensive gaming session.

Its armadillo-inspired 'dynamic fulcrum hinge' and innovative 'muscle wire locks' have been improved for easy detachment of the display from the keyboard.

As far as the heart of the device -- the processor -- is concerned, Surface Book 2 houses a powerful, fast and efficient CPU than ever before. It comes with 7th Gen Intel Core i5/8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 discrete graphics options. Surface Book 2 is said to be five times more powerful than the original and is twice as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro, Microsoft claims.

It is backed by 8GB/16RAM and with such top-notch configurations, Surface Book 2 is well equipped to support 3D gaming, mixed reality and capable of performing functions seamlessly in others forms of work.

Surface Book 2 will come with all-day battery life – up to 17 hours of video playback. That's 70 percent more than the latest MacBook Pro, the company noted.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 price and availability:

Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 2 models will be made available in three configurations (check-below) with prices starting at $1,499 (approx. €1,270/Rs.97,557) and at $2,499 (€2,117/Rs 1,62,639), respectively. Model-specific price details are yet to be ascertained, but they will be available for pre-order from November 9 and delivery is slated to kick off on November 16. Interested people can check out Microsoft online store and authorised brick-and-mortar computers shops near your home.

Key specifications of Microsoft Surface Book 2 and new Surface Book (2016):