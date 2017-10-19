Microsoft Surface Book (1st Gen) came with a powerful Intel processor and several value-added features in 2016 and gave a stiff challenge to Apple MacBook series. Now, the newly launched successor aptly named Surface Book 2 has made its debut with a boatload of upgrades.
The new Microsoft Surface Book sports 13.5-inch PixelSense display similar to the 2016-series and also comes with bigger 15-inch size as well. As far as the exterior is concerned, it has a premium metallic shell and thermal settings of the device have been re-configured to dissipate heat more efficiently, particularly when the device is used during a graphics-intensive gaming session.
Also read: Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators update released: Here's how to install in three simple steps
Its armadillo-inspired 'dynamic fulcrum hinge' and innovative 'muscle wire locks' have been improved for easy detachment of the display from the keyboard.
As far as the heart of the device -- the processor -- is concerned, Surface Book 2 houses a powerful, fast and efficient CPU than ever before. It comes with 7th Gen Intel Core i5/8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 discrete graphics options. Surface Book 2 is said to be five times more powerful than the original and is twice as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro, Microsoft claims.
It is backed by 8GB/16RAM and with such top-notch configurations, Surface Book 2 is well equipped to support 3D gaming, mixed reality and capable of performing functions seamlessly in others forms of work.
Surface Book 2 will come with all-day battery life – up to 17 hours of video playback. That's 70 percent more than the latest MacBook Pro, the company noted.
Microsoft Surface Book 2 price and availability:
Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Book 2 models will be made available in three configurations (check-below) with prices starting at $1,499 (approx. €1,270/Rs.97,557) and at $2,499 (€2,117/Rs 1,62,639), respectively. Model-specific price details are yet to be ascertained, but they will be available for pre-order from November 9 and delivery is slated to kick off on November 16. Interested people can check out Microsoft online store and authorised brick-and-mortar computers shops near your home.
Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Microsoft products.
Key specifications of Microsoft Surface Book 2 and new Surface Book (2016):
|Models
|Microsoft Surface Book 2 (2017) series
|Microsoft Surface Book (2016)
|Display
|Model 1:
Touch: 10-point multi-touch G5
Model 2:
|13.5-inch PixelSense display
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro Creators Update 64-bit
Office 365 30-day trial
|Windows 10 Pro with
Office 365 30-day trial
|Processor
|Model 1 and 2 come with two configurations:
|6th Gen Intel Core i7
|Graphics
|
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 965M 2GB GDDR5 memory
|RAM
|8GB or 16GB RAM 1866Mhz LPDDR3
|8GB/16GB
|Storage
|Solid state drive (SSD) options - 256GB/512GB/1TB
|Solid state drive (SSD) options - 256GB/512GB/1TB
|Cameras, video and audio
|Camera:
Audio:
|Camera:
Audio:
|Battery
|Up to 17 hours of video playback
|Up to 16 hours of video playback
|Wireless connectivity
|Wi-Fi: 802.11acBluetooth: BT4.1 LEXbox Wireless built-in (15.0-inch only)
|802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE
802.11a/b/g/n compatible
Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology
|Ports
|
|Surface Book
|Add-ons
|Security:
Exterior:
|Security-
Exterior:
|Sensors
|
|
|Dimensions
|Model 1:
Model 2:
|312.3 x 232.1 x 13.0 - 22.8 mm
|Weight
|
|1.65kg
|Package contents
|
|Surface Book
|(Model specific price is yet to be ascertained) Configuration:
|Model 1:
Model 2:
|Model 1: 256GB storage+ Intel Core i7+ 8GB RAM+ dGPU- $2,399 (€2,199/Rs. 1,60,528)Model 2: 512GB storage+ Intel Core i7+ 16GB RAM+dGPU-$2,799 (€2,566/Rs. 1,87,295)Model 3: 1TB+Intel Core i7+ 16GB+dGPU-$3,299 (€3,024/Rs. 2,20,752)