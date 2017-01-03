The next major update to Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system has now received a release date, which indicates that the new features would seed to users very soon. This big update is the Windows 10 Creators Update that is said to have a tentative codename of Redstone 2.

Now, as per a new report, Microsoft would seed Windows 10 Creators Update aka Redstone 2 during April 2017. The version number of this build, 1704, is also reportedly an indicator of the exact release date of this build; which now points at an April 17 release.

The USP of Windows 10 Redstone 2 would be the fact that it offers support for VR headsets via the Windows Holographic interface. Apart from this functionality, there would also be a brand new Paint 3D that is claimed to allow users to easily create and edit 3D objects.

Then, there is also the new MyPeople service which lets users connect with all their important people from a key people list slated to be present on the taskbar. This feature, combined with the above VR headset support are the major changes that users should notice after installing Redstone 2 on their Windows 10 platforms. For a full changelist, that also includes the minor changes, click here.

The Windows 10 Redstone 2 aka Creators Update would keep all its features intact by the end of January thus making sure that all advertised features would potentially be made available to users.

