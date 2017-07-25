After days of teasing, Micromax's subsidiary YU Televentures Ltd on Tuesday unveiled the new entry-level Yunique 2 in India.

As the name suggests, YU Yunique 2 is the successor to the popular 2016-series Yunique. It comes with 5.0-inch HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP camera on the rear and 5MP snapper on the front and a 2,500mAh battery.

Key aspect of the new YU Yunique 2 is its security feature. It comes with an in-built True Caller ID detector that allows device owners to identify unknown number's name. Spam filters, which also come with it, will help them tag and block the annoying telemarketing calls.

YU Yunique 2 price and availability:

The new YU Yunique 2 comes in gold and black colour options exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 5,999 from July 27 at 12:00 pm onwards.

YU Yunique 2 vs Competition:

With an aggressive price-tag, YU Yunique 2 will be going head-on against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Lenovo's recently launched Moto C series, among others.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Micromax products.

Key specifications of Micromax YU Yunique 2: