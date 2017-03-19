After sitting idle for last couple of quarters, Micromax is all set to return to the mobile business in India with a bang. The home-bred phone-maker is laying ground work to launch two new 4G-VoLTE-enabled smartphones: Bharat 2 and a feature phone Bharat 1, priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively.

"Because of some of the operators giving free voice calls over 4G VoLTE, we're seeing a spike in demand for 4G VoLTE feature phones. On the other hand, Bharat 2 is going to totally disrupt the entry-level smartphone segment," The Economics Times quoted Shubhajit Sen, chief marketing officer, Micromax, as saying.

While the entry-level touch-screen phone Bharat 2 will be released within next two weeks, Bharat 1 will be rolled out a little later and the company estimates to sell around five to six million units. If things go as planned, Micromax, which has been displaced by Xiaomi and Lenovo (& Motorola) from the list of top three phone-makers, intends to claw back to its old second position by the end of second quarter of 2017 (April-June).

Once launched, Micromax Bharat 2, will be the world's first Google-approved Android-powered smartphone to cost less than Rs. 3,000 (around $46/€43).

[Note: Though 4$ priced Freedom 251 was powered by Android, phone-maker Ringing Bells didn't had necessary approvals and was discontinued over false marketing propaganda]

There is not much information on the Bharat 1's hardware either, but it will be powered by Java OS and will support mobile-wallet applications for cashless transactions.

Watch this space for latest news on Micromax.