Micromax Selfie 2 is here. The selfie-oriented smartphone boasts of impressive features, especially the front-snapper, but it won't be a walk in the park for the device as there are many handsets like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus and Honor 6X available in the Indian market, and Nokia 5 that is already up for pre-orders.

As its name suggests, Micromax Selfie 2 has a capable selfie camera with 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper, f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, HDR Ready, real-time Bokeh effect, wide angle, one touch shot and face beauty mode. The main camera is a 13MP OV 8856 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M.

Micromax Selfie 2 features a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3 GHz, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery.

The handset is priced at Rs 9,999 and available across major retail stores in India (listed on Amazon for a higher price). It faces stiff competition from under Rs 15,000 smartphones especially Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Nokia 5, Moto G5 Plus, and Honor 6X in India. Have a look at what Micromax Selfie 2's potential rivals offer in terms of specifications:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage (the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model currently not available in India), the device has impressive features with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android Marshmallow operating system.

It also has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Nokia 5

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 12,899 and sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

Moto G5 Plus

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB storage model (memory is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), the handset features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

Moto G5 Plus comes with a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture,

Huawei Honor 6X

It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It sports a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

Honor 6X also houses a 3,340mAh battery and comes packed with a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, and an 8MP front-snapper.