Micromax Selfie 2 is here. The selfie-oriented smartphone boasts of impressive features, especially the front-snapper, but it won't be a walk in the park for the device as there are many handsets like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus and Honor 6X available in the Indian market, and Nokia 5 that is already up for pre-orders.

As its name suggests, Micromax Selfie 2 has a capable selfie camera with 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper, f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, HDR Ready, real-time Bokeh effect, wide angle, one touch shot and face beauty mode. The main camera is a 13MP OV 8856 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M.

Micromax Selfie 2 features a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3 GHz, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Micromax Selfie 2 as seen on the official website
Micromax Selfie 2 as seen on the official website

The handset is priced at Rs 9,999 and available across major retail stores in India (listed on Amazon for a higher price). It faces stiff competition from under Rs 15,000 smartphones especially Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Nokia 5, Moto G5 Plus, and Honor 6X in India. Have a look at what Micromax Selfie 2's potential rivals offer in terms of specifications: 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage (the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model currently not available in India), the device has impressive features with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android Marshmallow operating system.

It also has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Nokia 5 hands-on
Nokia 5 hands-on

Nokia 5

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 12,899 and sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

Moto G5 Plus as seen on its official website
Moto G5 Plus as seen on its official website

Moto G5 Plus

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB storage model (memory is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), the handset features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

Moto G5 Plus comes with a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, 

Huawei Honor 6X as seen on its official website
Huawei Honor 6X as seen on its official website

Huawei Honor 6X

It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It sports a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

Honor 6X also houses a 3,340mAh battery and comes packed with a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, and an 8MP front-snapper.

