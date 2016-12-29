With a lot of competition coming from Chinese and other international brands in the Indian smartphone space, Micromax stands to be one of the biggest domestic brands to give a true sense of competition to the rivals.

Read: LeEco focusing on building a stronger ecosystem: COO Atul Jain reveals 2017 plans for India

Even though we hear a lot about many smartphone companies like Xiaomi, LeEco, and others through online mediums, Micromax has a strong presence in the offline market, which gives it an edge over the rivals. The company ranks third in the Indian smartphone market after Lenovo, which took over the brand recently, according to IDC.

Being one of the most impactful companies in the Indian market, Micromax has robust growth strategies in place for the upcoming year, where it plans to focus more on the software to bring a better and connected user experience. International Business Times India spoke to Micromax's co-founder Rahul Sharma about the company's 2017 plans and trends that will further define the Indian smartphone industry.

Below are the excerpts from our interview with Sharma:

IBTimes India: What are your plans for 2017?

Rahul Sharma: In 2016, we focused our efforts to take charge as a consumer durable brand and not just the mobiles. The other focus was to introduce software services, as an integrated experience on our smartphone devices. Technology is bringing the future closer and simplifying what is complicated. The innovations in the handset space will be directly proportional to what convenience the customers demand.

In 2017 our focus is going to be on providing solutions to the consumers using their phones as a life hack. Going forward, a large chunk of our efforts will be concentrated on coming up with products and services which act as solutions to the needs of the fast-evolving consumers.

IBT: What was the biggest trend you witnessed in 2016 and what areas of technology do you plan to explore next year?

Sharma: The Indian handset industry has witnessed an action packed last year with the competition increasing considerably and the number of players going up by a noticeable amount. This increases the possibility of consolidation of the industry considering the diminishing product differentiation as far as the hardware is concerned. Some players will fall out and some will emerge as being on top. From disruptive innovations in technology, design and price to 4G being a trend, the mobile industry in the country proved to be one of the most dynamic in the last one year with major action happening in the internet services and start up space. All these developments further add on to the fact that India is one of the most attractive and sought after market all set to overtake US, to be the second largest smartphone market in the world.

All this is bound to grow. There are clearly 4 key trends that we see to explore next year:

a) Camera: We see a clear acceleration towards better image capturing, be it the better software that enhances the camera capabilities, output etc. or simply the quality of cameras on the phones.

b) Screens: The next year will see innovation on screens as well, be it the bezel less phones, curved screens, sharper resolutions etc. As more visual data is consumed on phones, users will demand screens to be improved and brands will follow

c) Battery: More data, more internet, more multi-tasking through phones mean that users would want their phones to be with charge almost all the time. While the best solution is to pack more milli-amperes into the batteries but the trend will be providing quick charge capabilities to those large batteries as well.

d) Security: 2 clear trends in terms of security as well. Security of the user and security of the data. With the government putting efforts towards integrated panic buttons on phones, User security will be a key trend and a conscious push towards digital payments will further enhance data security on Smartphones as well. The ecosystem will have to come together to ensure that there is work towards data security both at hardware and software levels.

IBT: Technology is no longer defined by smartphones, so where do you see your product line heading next?

Sharma: Agree, technology is no longer about smartphone specifications- what is changing the dynamics in the industry is the software that is built within the smartphone that further creates differentiators for brands.

At Micromax our emphasis would be to drive innovations through software and services that would add a layer to the device eco-system. We will be aiming to develop products & services which not only enhance and upgrade the life of the consumers but also empower them with the latest technological innovations becoming an extension of their lifestyle. Take AROUND for example, an integrated service offering that provides the user convenience and an easy access to cabs, restaurants and other services with a single swipe on the screen- Software is where innovation and differentiation lies for us.

IBT: Where does India stand in terms of innovation by the end of 2016 against countries like China, U.S.?

Sharma: India has a lot of potential in terms of innovation. The idea is to first and foremost think beyond what exists in the market. Demographically India offers immense opportunities for product development and tweaking. What may work in one geography may not be relevant for another region. For example, language solutions or apps, they are meant to be for India market.

IBT: What are your marketing strategies for 2017?

Sharma: As a brand, we think differently. It is never about the money that is spent in marketing but what you convey. We were the first Indian handset brand to get an international brand ambassador with Hugh Jackman. While a lot of brands were still thinking, we had gone ahead and launched the campaign.

Our brand philosophy is a re-expression of Micromax's DNA that underscores its pioneering status as a brand that has challenged accepted notions and brought market leading innovations to connect millions of Indians. We are bold, modern, agile and armed with a winning attitude to take on the global smart devices market.

Driven by the thought that great brands are always built in the minds of consumers. Our target consumer is the youth (defined by attitude, not a number) who always look for innovations that directly address their needs, and consider a brand as an extension of their lifestyle. Therefore, one of the key focus area for us will be to build a strong connect with our audiences by bringing alive brand experiences across multiple touch points backed by innovative product line up.

IBT: Is wearable industry dead? What is your take on it?

Sharma: Despite the initial apprehension, India is emerging as one of the leading markets for wearable devices. According to the recent report by International Data Corporation, fitness trackers saw an increase, as wearable market grows by 3.1% in third quarter. But yes, consumers need to know why they need these wearables. Almost every other brand that's present today has a similar offering and for this category to go big, the differentiation will play a key role.

IBT: What were your biggest achievements in 2016?

Sharma: I would say the journey of Micromax, overall – from its humble beginnings as a software solutions company to evolving into a full-fledged consumer electronics company – has been the milestone for us.