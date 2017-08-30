Micromax recently announced the launch of its new Canvas Plex tablet with 8-inch HD display and one year of premium Eros Now subscription. The subscription unlocks access to Eros Now's library of Bollywood and regional language films, besides a bunch of TV shows, videos, music and more.

The 8-inch Micromax tablet is expected to compete against the likes of Hotstar, Netflix and SonyLiv when it hits the retail stores on September 1. With support for DTS Sound, the device is capable of delivering an immersive video and gaming experience. Additionally, a select few customers will get the opportunity to meet film stars and win exclusive merchandise along with free movie tickets.

Under its hood, the device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8382 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The tablet is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery with a company-claimed standby time of 168.5 hours with normal use.

On the camera front, the Canvas Plex will ship with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing selfie camera. Connectivity options on the 8-inch tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a micro-USB port.

Micromax and Eros Now have also struck a partnership deal for the promotion of the forthcoming Bollywood movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

"With affordable 4G plans available, consumers access entertainment like never before and carrying a tab would almost be like carrying a mini Cineplex on the go. Canvas Plex is our endeavour to bring to our users content and associations which add value to their overall entertainment experience," said Vikas Jain, Co-founder of Micromax Informatics Limited, while launching the product.

"With this partnership, we will be extending our ability to provide entertainment on-the-go, anywhere and anytime to Micromax's more than 100 million users," explained Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO of Eros Digital.