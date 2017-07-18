Micromax has just launched a new budget smartphone in its Canvas series called 'Canvas 1' with a bunch of power-packed features. Some of the key features include 4G-VoLTE support, a 5in HD display, 2GB RAM and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. The smartphone will be available in matte black and chrome black variants with one-year limited hardware warranty.

Other noteworthy specifications of Canvas 1 include 16GB of internal storage which is further upgradeable to 32GB via microSD slot, 8MP rear camera with flash, a 5MP front-facing selfie camera and dual SIM capability. The Micromax handset will run Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

Canvas 1 will be powered by a decent 2500mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB 2.0, among others. Measuring in at 8.3mm thickness, the sleek smartphone is also extremely lightweight at just 150 grams.

According to Micromax, the smartphone will also feature OTG support with mass storage capabilities that helps in data communication with serial port devices like keyboard/mouse as well as game controllers. One can also easily import photos from a camera by connecting this phone to a computer.

Micromax Canvas 1 is the first smartphone in India to receive a 100-day replacement guarantee on any hardware issue from the company.