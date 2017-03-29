Home-bred Micromax, after keeping low-key affair for last several months, on Wednesday launched the company's first flagship smartphone of the year, Dual 5 in New Delhi.

As the name indicates, Micromax Dual 5's main attribute is the camera hardware. It boasts three 13MP snappers, two (Monochrome+RGB) on the back with dual-tone flash and one on the front with selfie flash feature.

The primary camera on the rear comes with Sony sensors, f/1.8 apertures and is capable of taking 4K videos. On the front, selfie shooter boasts Sony sensor having 1.12μm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.

With dual-camera on the back, Micromax Dual 5 users will be able to create pictures with Bokeh effect. Once the image is taken, users can shift the focus of the subjects, or blur the back ground in the frame to bring out the popular Bokeh effect feature seen in Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

Micromax Dual 5 also boasts dual profile feature, wherein user can create a second private account with SecureVault technology in the phone and store sensitive or personal information in a secret folder (invisible in normal mode) locked by finger impression. It boasts of independent EAL (Evaluation Assurance Level) 5+ military-grade security chip for storing passwords, hack-proof and theft-proof with self destruction (phone data) mode.

Another key aspect of the Micromax Dual 5 is that it comes with custom key on the left chasis, where user can assign it as a shortcut for any function or a frequently used app. It also supports SOS safety features, as well. Users just need to press the power button and down volume button simulataneously to activate it. Once triggered, it will send an emergency alert to pre-select contacts.

Micromax Dual 5 also boasts full metal body with finger print sensor on the back. On the front, it features 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED screen with 2.5D glass protected by Gorilla Glass 3 shield.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core powered by Android Marshmallow OS with 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a 3,200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Micromax Dual 5 price and availability:

The company has confirmed that the new Micromax Dual will hit brick-and-mortar stores from April 10 onwards in India for Rs, 24,999 in gold colour option. And on online, it will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Once released, Micromax Dual 5 will be up against Huawei Honor 6X, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Moto G5 Plus and Oppo F3 Plus, among others.

Key specifications of Micromax Dual 5: