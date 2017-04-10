Smartphones with dual cameras are becoming a new trend. Most companies such as Apple, OPPO, Vivo, Coolpad and many more have explored this new imaging technique to deliver DSLR-like photos. Joining the party a bit late is India-based smartphone company, Micromax, which recently unveiled Dual 5 – its first dual camera smartphone.

Micromax Dual 5 is now available on Flipkart, Micromax eStore and offline stores for Rs. 24,999. This is a pretty standard price for a smartphone with dual camera and premium specs. After looking at it closely, the Dual 5 is more than just a dual camera smartphone, but its photography capabilities are one of the strongest USPs.

Let's start with the camera. Micromax Dual 5 features two 13MP sensors at the back, one of which is a monochrome sensor while the other is a regular RGB. The RGB camera sensor has an f/1.8 aperture to capture more light into the phone, PDAF, Corning glass lens 6-lens setup, a dedicated colour temperature sensor, 4K UHD video recording capability and 3D video feature that takes full advantage of the dual cameras.

On the front side of the device, selfie lovers will find a quite capable 13MP camera with 1.12-micron pixel Sony IMX258 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture and a soft selfie flash. Users can also make use of the SmartBeauty mode, gesture control and a GIF maker using the front cam.

Check out the other interesting features in the Dual 5 smartphone that make it worth the price.

Security

It is interesting to see OEMs integrate new security features into smartphones and Micromax might have just excelled. It is not just the fingerprint sensor that we're talking about, which is also available in the phone for biometric authentication. Micromax Dual 5 comes with a military grade independent chipset to protect your phone from data loss in case of theft.

Micromax explains that when a wrong PIN is entered too many times, it will wipe all the data on the phone in case the wrong PIN is not entered within an hour. The handset also has an anti-snoop mode, which captures the photo of the person and notifies the owner of the phone in case a wrong PIN in entered.

To add an extra layer of security, the phone has a secure vault to keep private files. These security features certainly help users protect their private photos and information stored on the device, making it a strong USP for the phone.

Battery

Like many smartphones in the market, the Dual 5 also has a reliable battery pack. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery with Quick Charge support. According to the company, users can charge the phone for 10 minutes to make it last for 4 hours. This may not be an entirely new feature, but it is quite a useful one for people who are always on the run.

Design and display

The metallic premium finish gives Dual 5 a fine look and feel. It has a 5.5-inch display with Full HD resolution, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display has a 2.5D curved glass, which gives the phone an edge-to-edge look and it also has a 100 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Performance

Finally, rounding off the phone's specifications, we have the main powerhouse that runs the show on Dual 5 smartphone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and has a whopping 128GB storage with microSD card to support an additional 128GB. The phone has dual hybrid SIM slots, supports 4G VoLTE and has a USB Type-C port.