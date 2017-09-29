As we inch closer and closer to the end of 2017, bezel-less displays seem to have made their way onto budget smartphones, and by budget, we mean the under Rs 10,000 price range. That brings us to two of the most affordable bezel-less smartphones available in the market right now, Micromax Canvas Infinity and Zopo Flash X2.

Until now, Micromax Canvas Infinity was the most affordable bezel-less smartphone available in India, but it looks like it has competition in the form of Zopo Flash X2 which was launched just two days ago on September 27 at an unbeatable price.

But which ultra-budget bezel-less smartphone offers more bang for the buck? Let's find out.

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Zopo Flash X2: Design and Display

Micromax has played it safe with Canvas Infinity by giving it a minimalist design (similar to that of LG G6) that makes it look like a much more expensive phone. It is fairly compact for a smartphone that packs a 5.7-inch display, measuring 152mm tall and 73mm wide. To give you an idea of the dimensions it is 3mm taller and 1mm wider than LG G6 which costs almost four times the price of Canvas Infinity. In terms of thickness, it's not the sleekest of phones around at 9mm thick. The phone weighs in at a respectable (for a 5.7-inch phone) 160 grams.

The display is the most important feature of both the phones in our comparison. Micromax Canvas Infinity flaunts a large "FullVision" 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels, which gives it a pixel density of 279 pixels per inch. The main draw, however, is the phone's taller-than-usual 18:9 screen ratio that takes up 77.2 percent of the phone's front, making it great to watch videos on the phone.

Dimensions: 152mm x 73mm x 9mm.

Weight: 160 grams.

Display: 5.7 inch IPS LCD 18:9 with 720 x 1,440 pixels resolution and 18:9 screen ratio.

Zopo Flash X2 tries to replicate Samsung Galaxy S8 in terms of design with its own all-screen "Infinity" display, except this one doesn't come with curved edges. Flash X2 comes with a bigger 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with the same 720 x 1,440 pixel resolution as Micromax Canvas Infinity. The screen is covered by a 2.5D curved glass.

Like Canvas Infinity, Zopo Flash X2's main highlight is the tall 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Zopo Flash X2 has very slim bezels which give an impressive 83 percent screen-to-body. The phone's barely-there bezels make it easier for one-hand operation. The exact dimensions of the phone are not yet known, however it weighs slightly more at 163 grams.

Dimensions: NA

Weight: 163 grams.

Display: 5.99-inch 18:9 screen aspect ratio display with 720 x 1,1440 resolution.

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Zopo Flash X2: Processor, RAM and Storage

Micromax Canvas infinity is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 quad-core ARM Cortex-53 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz along with Adreno 308 GPU.

It comes with 3 gigs of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 clocked at 1.4GHz.

RAM and Storage: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB).

Zopo Flash X2 also packs some serious ammo under the hood. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with four cores of ARM Cortex-53 clocked at 1.5GHZ with Mali-T720 GPU.

Flash X2 comes in a single 2GB RAM/16GB ROM configuration. The memory can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card (it doesn't come with a dedicated microSD card slot though.)

Processor: MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz

RAM and Storage: 2GB RAM 16GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB).

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Zopo Flash X2: Camera

This is one department where Micromax Canvas Infinity beats Zopo Flash X2 on paper. Canvas Infinity smartphone sports a 13MP primary camera with LED flash. The camera comes with f/2.0 aperture and auto HDR mode. Canvas Infinity's 1/3" sensor size helps take wider shots and the camera has larger pixels that allow more light into the pictures. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper with LED Flash.

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 16MP front-camera.

Zopo Flash X2 doesn't come with impressive camera capabilities. It features an 8MP rear camera which is a Sony IMX219 sensor and an LED flash. The camera comes with f/2.0 aperture. The front-snapper is a 5MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture that offers an additional Bokeh mode apart from the usual beauty mode. There is a soft –light LED flash on the front as well.

Camera: 8MP Rear, 5MP front with Bokeh Mode.

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Zopo Flash X2: Battery

Bigger screens drain the battery very quickly. Phones with bigger displays consume more juice and therefore require higher capacity batteries. Micromax Canvas Infinity is fuelled by a removable 2,980mAh Lithium-Ion battery that should easily last a day of normal usage.

Battery: 2,980mAh Li-Ion battery (Removable)

The battery of the Zopo Flash X2 has got more juice than Micromax Canvas Infinity's battery. The Flash X2 packs a 3,380mAh. Li-Ion battery. The battery is a non-removable one though.

Battery: 3,380mAh Li-Ion battery (Non-removable)

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Zopo Flash X2: Operating system, price and availability

Both Micromax Canvas Infinty and Zopo Flash X2 run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Micromax has also confirmed a planned upgrade to Android Oreo for the Canvas Infinity in the future.Micromax Canvas Infinity is currently available exclusively on Amazon.in in a single black paintjob for Rs 9,999.

Zopo Flash X2 is not available as of yet, but when it does, it will be launched in three different colors – Alien Black, Coral Blue and Citrine Gold and will go on sale soon for Rs 8,999.