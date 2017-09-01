Micromax Canvas Infinity surprised everyone with its 18:9 Full Vision Display offered at an affordable price, which turned out to be a great success formula for the India-based smartphone maker.

In our review of the Canvas Infinity, we dived deeper into the phone's features and found its bezel-less display to be its USP. As it turned out, customers thought on similar lines.

On Friday, the Canvas Infinity went on sale for the first time in India through Amazon.in, and it was little surprise that it quickly went out of the stock.

Over the week leading up to the first flash sale of the Canvas Infinity, nearly half a million people registered their interest to buy the phone online. In case you were unable to buy the handset during its first flash sale, Micromax will bring the Canvas Infinity next Friday, 2 pm onwards.

Registrations for the upcoming sale are open right now. A no-cost EMI scheme, up to 30GB free 4G data on Jio's network and 24 hours service promise are some offers that are expected to attract shoppers.

"We are humbled by the response we have received for Canvas Infinity, the registrations in last one week of the launch ran close to half a million mark and today we sold out the available stock. The work now begins to ensure that Infinity reaches everyone who wished for it," Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial office at Micromax, said in a statement.

Micromax Canvas Infinity is an ultra-affordable smartphone priced at Rs 9,999. The handset comes with a large 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution, but the 18:9 aspect ratio doesn't make it feel huge. Besides the display, the handset also has good optics with a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 16MP front snapper with LED flash on both sides.

Under the hood, the phone packs an average Snapdragon 425 chipset, which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The phone performs best on a day-to-day basis. There's a 2,900mAh battery, which surprisingly lasts up to 8 hours with 4G data and average talk time.

Micromax Canvas Infinity is currently exclusive to Amazon India, but the company's co-founder Rahul Sharma has assured that the phone will be available in stores soon. This should bring some relief to those who have been unable to purchase the phone during its flash sales.