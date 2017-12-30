Micromax launched the second phone in its Infinity series, the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro, on December 4 in India. This new smartphone is the successor of Micromax Canvas Infinity which was launch in August 2017.

The new flagship of Micromax has taken a step forward in the right direction, bringing the edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and the dual camera feature setup for selfies - two major features which are ruling the smartphone market in the current time.

Design:

If we look at the design of the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro its pretty clear that there are no major changes to the successor as compared to the previous model. The placements of the speakers are the only changes Micromax has made in the new smartphone. While the body of the smartphone is made of plastic, it does look and feel premium while using.

The central attraction of the smartphone is its 5.7-inches Full Vision display with HD resolution of 720x1440 pixels and it features an edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The company also claims that the phone comes with 450 nits of brightness. Offering a solid grip and bright display on a budget smartphone, the Canvas Infinity Pro makes the cut for many potential buyers.

As far as hardware's concern the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro packs a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, clubbed with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can be upgraded up to 128GB via microSD.

Performance

The smartphone is very smooth for use and we didn't notice too many lags with the 4GB RAM support. As far as fingerprint scanner's concern, the fingerprint scanner is as accurate as other smartphones in this range and unlocks every time without any failure. The smartphone comes with some preinstalled games and apps like Asphalt Nitro, Facebook, and Amazon which runs very smoothly. But some users might find it to be bloatware and annoying.

Camera

While coming to the camera, Micromax has made much of the changes with the rear camera; the rear camera gives extra hard edges while clicking the pictures or recording the video. Micromax has provided a 16-megapixel camera on the rear and offers features like Super Pixel, Scene Frame and also Portrait mode.

On the other side, the front camera comes with dual camera setup featuring 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors. The front camera in the phone also gives an option of portrait mode, face beauty mode, auto scene detection, face gallery, and tale album. There is also a Super Pixel feature that combines multiple images to provide users with a higher resolution image. Moreover, you can click selfies using wide-angle modes to capture more people in one frame.

Here are some photo samples from the Micromas Canvas Infinity Pro:

The Infinity Pro is equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back which unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds and accepts fingerprints with 360-degree acceptance angle. It works flawlessly, which is naturally expected from a phone in its price range.

As far as software's concern let us know you that the flagship phone will run on Android Nougat 7.1.2 with a custom skin on top, we can expect the Oreo update in future. The Infinity Pro offers standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and micro-USB. Micromax Infinity Pro offers a hybrid SIM slot option so you can use two Nano SIMs and microSD card altogether without any problem.

Battery

The battery life of the smartphone is pretty good and packs a 3000 mAh unit. The company claims to deliver 20 hours of talk time on a single charge. In our tests, we found it last a full day (about 8 hours) on a single charge while constantly using 4G and connected apps, social networking, browsing, and frequent calls. Watching videos would drop the battery sooner.

Verdict

The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro stands to be one of the best smartphones in the segment. The smartphone is available on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs.13999. The Infinity Pro is available in 64 GB variant in Black colour across various online stores in India.

It makes sense for those who are upgrading from their low-budget phones to a mid-range device with significant upgrades. But if you're already using the Canvas Infinity, you only get so much for the extra price. Even so, the Canvas Infinity Pro clearly stands to be a better option compared to its predecessor and a solid competitor in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price range.

You'll love the use of cameras and Micromax's decision to offer FullView display on a budget smartphone.