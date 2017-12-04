Micromax is keeping its fans busy with consecutive product launches, and it's getting better and better. Following the success of Canvas Infinity – the company's first smartphone with FullView display featuring 18:9 aspect ratio screen – the Indian smartphone maker launched a premium successor to the budget phone.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is the latest addition to the company's newly-found Infinity series, which adds more value and recognition to its portfolio. The new handset has some strong USPs to give a tough challenge to handsets like Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5S Plus and other sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphones.

Before we get into the details, it's worth noting that the Canvas infinity Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 and it'll be available exclusively on Flipkart December 6 midnight onwards. The pricing of the phone is certainly higher than the Rs. 9,999 Canvas Infinity, which raises the question is it worth the hike? Let's find out.

Since looks matter, Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro puts on a good show. The FullView display combined with symmetrically curved look offers good grip on the phone and the latest design quotient. Since the phone looks a lot like its predecessor, there's little new to offer here.

Much like the original Canvas Infinity, the Pro variant has the same 5.7-inch HD+ Full Vision display. The Canvas Infinity's display was its biggest USP, and critically-acclaimed for offering it at such low price. But the Infinity Pro is offering no upgrade despite a hike in price could be met with disappointment.

Micromax is not relying solely on the display this time. The Canvas Infinity Pro features dual cameras on the front to satisfy the never-ending demands for great selfies. The setup includes 20MP and 8MP sensors with a soft flash feature, Super Pixel mode for high-res images, face beautification mode, and the beloved "Portrait Mode".

We haven't tested the camera yet, but the dual camera setup on the front should pull off some satisfying results if not the best. The rear camera is fitted with a 16MP sensor with LED flash.

For power users, the Canvas Infinity Pro comes with an upgraded Snapdragon 430 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and offers 64GB onboard storage with expandable memory up to 128GB. Under the hood, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery, which the company claims to offer 20 hours of non-stop talk.

The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. On the back of the phone, there's a fingerprint scanner with "0.2 sec unlock time and a 360-degree acceptance angle," which we are confident will work as promised.

The question now is whether you should buy this phone. We haven't tested the handset yet, but the specs tell us it is going to be an interesting battle with its rivals. We have reviewed Xiaomi's Mi A1 and found it quite an all-rounder in terms of battery, performance, and camera. Since the Infinity Canvas Pro is targeting selfie-lovers, this smartphone is likely to have some winners.

The closest alternatives to Canvas Infinity Pro are OPPO's F-series smartphones or Vivo's V5 series, which are priced above Rs. 20,000.