http://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/657194/top-smartphones-launched-india-july-2017.png IBTimes IN

http://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/657194/top-smartphones-launched-india-july-2017.png

IBTimes IN

Micromax is the only Indian smartphone brand that is putting up a tough fight against the Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Coolpad and others that've taken the market by storm. From budget smartphones to mid-range devices and flagship phones, Micromax has it all in one place.

Now, it's time to skip the queue to become one of the early adopters of bezel-less design for smartphones. The bezel-less design, popularised by Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, is limited to premium flagship devices, but Micromax will change that with the launch of its Canvas Infinity on Tuesday, August 22.

When and Where to watch Micromax Canvas Infinity unveiling live?

Micromax Canvas Infinity launch event will commence at 12:30 p.m. in New Delhi. If you cannot be a part of the event, you can watch the unveiling of the new phone online as it happens.

Micromax will be live streaming the entire event HERE.

For regular updates, you can tune into Micromax's official Twitter channel. Once the Canvas Infinity is launched, we will also be sharing our first impressions followed by the review of the handset. Details of the phone's price, specifications and availability will be shared as soon as the company announces on Tuesday.

What we know about Canvas Infinity so far

Micromax has been building enough hype for its upcoming Canvas Infinity on social media platforms for days now. The company also presented the unreleased phone as a reward to Shikhar Dhawan for winning the man of the match title at the Micromax Cup India vs Sri Lanka 2017 ODI.

An infinitely awesome 100 by @SDhawan25. Definitely, a 'Man of the Match' performance in the #MicromaxInfinityCup. pic.twitter.com/HSPZh8MRxu — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) August 20, 2017

While details of the Canvas Infinity are largely kept a secret, they will be out in the open once the phone is launched in a few hours at an event in New Delhi. The biggest highlight of the Canvas Infinity is its bezel-less display that the company is proudly showing off in its teasers.

Finite ways. Infinite hope.

Mark your calendars, the #CanvasInfinity unveils tomorrow at 12:30 PM!

Register here: https://t.co/lj8nF3dHg3 pic.twitter.com/LhZrjSi1mc — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) August 21, 2017

Micromax Canvas Infinity will feature an edge-to-edge screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. If that doesn't explain it all, then look at it as replica of Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 with Micromax's unique elements. Now that's a good enough reason for smartphone enthusiasts to be excited about, especially when the new smartphone is going to be budget friendly unlike Samsung and LG phones.