After launching a slew of budget friendly smartphones under the Bharat series, Micromax seems to have silently added another smartphone the line up. Dubbed Micromax Bharat 5 Plus, the new smartphone has been listed on Micomax's official website along with the key specifications. However, Micromax is yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch.

The Bharat 5 Plus is essentially an upgraded version of the Micromax Bharat 5, which packs a massive 5000mAh battery. The phone features a better rear camera, while rest of the specs, including the battery, are identical to the regular version.

The company launched the Bharat 5 smartphone in India in December last year at Rs 5,555. Around the same time, it had confirmed that it would be launching a slightly upgraded varaint called the Bharat 5 Plus.

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Specifications

The Micromax Bharat 5 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass on top. Micromax has also highlighted that Bharat 5 Plus' display offers around 400nits of brightness.

The device will be powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor (unspecified) along with 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone offers expandability up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Bharat 5 Plus sports a 8MP autofocus camera at the back which comes with different modes like Panorama, Time Lapse, Watermark, Beauty mode and even a 'Bokeh' effect mode.

Up at the front, there's a 5MP selfie snapper with an 83.3-degree wide angle lens. The front camera comes with a portrait mode, time lapse, Watermark and beauty mode.

Like with the Micromax Bharat 5, the major the Bharat 5 Plus' biggest highlight is its 5000mAh battery, which Micromax claims provided a standby time of up to 21 days. The listing also reveals that the phone supports reversible charging, meaning that it can be used as a powerbank to charge other devices as well.

In terms of connectivity, the dual-SIM device comes with 4G VoLTE support, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB OTG support.

Other details such as the Android version and pricing and availability details are not yet known.

Meanwhile, Micromax currently has seven smartphones under the Bharat series, including the Bharat 1 feature phone. They are: Bharat 2, Bharat 2+, Bharat 2 Ultra, Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and the Bharat 5.