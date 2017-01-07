Michelle Obamas emotional farewell speech: I hope Ive made you proud

  • January 7, 2017 12:03 IST
    By Wochit
US First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final White House remarks in an emotional speech on 6 January. She thanked her supporters and offered a message of hope to the countrys young population.
