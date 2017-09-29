Michael Schumachers 2001 F1 Championship Ferrari will cost you $4 million

If you want this F1 Grand prix-winning Ferrari from Michael Schumacher, it and amp;#39;s going to cost you $4 million. The 2001 Ferrari F2001 is up for sale and is still in perfect usable condition.
- September 29, 2017 11:55 IST
