Looks like the 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps is tired of racing humans and this time will be racing a great white shark instead.

Here is all you need to know about the much-hyped race:

Where to watch?

The said race between Phelps and Shark is to be covered by the Discovery Channel. The race for Discovery's annual Shark Week will be called "Phelps vs Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy." According to Discovery, it's "an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before."

Phelps speed vs Shark's speed

The world's greatest-ever swimmer is slower than his would-be competitor. ESPN pointed that Phelps's top speed is at 6 mph whereas large sharks swim at about 1.5 mph and white sharks can swim at an estimated 25 mph, according to ReefQuest Center for Shark Research. A study in 2008 found that Phelps speed is slower than that of a goldfish.

Trailer details

The harrowing clips of the great white shark jumping and eating a seal, on the other hand, Phelps geared up in a full-body suit gives the audience an intense 30-second trailer. It is not yet clear how the 'the greatest of all time'(GOAT) will race against 'the great white shark'. Though, from the promo it can be speculated that it won't be a freestyle race.

21 percent chance of Phelps winning?

According to an internet gambling site, Bet Online, Phelps got a 21 percent chance of winning. Daily Caller explains pointing, "If somebody bet $100 on Phelps to win, they'd rake in $375 in winnings if Phelps pulls it off."

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks ?!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Live studio audience?

Some sites are anticipating that there will a live studio audience witnessing the entire thing. However, some believe that taping may have already taken place. The later seems to be possible as Phelps recently posted a photo of a shark in the water on his Instagram captioning it as, "I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks !! #bucketlist."

First ocean race

Apart from the speed difference between the two competitors, another major worrisome issue is that Michael Phelps has never raced in the ocean as noted by The Baltimore Sun, and his opponent is one of the most efficient predators of the ocean.

When to watch?

The race will be broadcast on July 23 at 8pm Eastern Daylight Time. A week later, on July 30, Phelps will also make an appearance on the network's "Shark School with Michael Phelps."