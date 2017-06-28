Actor Michael Nyqvist, who played the antagonist in the Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo film series, passed away on June 27. The actor was aged 56. He died after a long battle with lung cancer, his representative Jenny Tversky said.

Nyqvist rose to fame with the character of investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist opposite actress Noomi Rapace in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo franchise. Tversky's statement on behalf of his family said that he was "one of Sweden's most respected and accomplished actors".

Nyqvist was also known for his portrayal of various villainous characters in Hollywood, including films like Mission: Impossible— Ghost Protocol (2011) and John Wick (2014), in which he played the role of the villain opposite Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves, respectively.

"Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him," the statement added. "His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him."

Tributes have been pouring in from people, and many celebrities as well as his fans took to social media to remember the actor.

So sad. Got to work with Michael once on a film called Europa Report. He was too young to go. #RIP https://t.co/pg3YOZckar — Bear McCreary (@bearmccreary) June 28, 2017

RIP Michael Nyqvist it was an honor to share the screen with you but more so to share a room. Xo — Addison Timlin (@Addijay) June 28, 2017

RIP Michael Nyqvist, I loved many of your films. Gone way too soon. pic.twitter.com/swTudwsKr5 — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) June 27, 2017

Sad news — I'm in Stockholm right now and was just thinking about THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO. https://t.co/2FAe1cMBcR — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 27, 2017

Heartbroken to hear about Michael Nyqvist's passing. Intelligent, compassionate and kind. One of my absolute favourites. Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/vosmP7Tyms — AliciaVikander Daily (@AliciaVikanderD) June 27, 2017