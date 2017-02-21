- Play Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Michael Keaton on playing villains and Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Birdman star will be taking on Tom Hollands titular web-slinger in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie.
Most popular