The late King of Pop Michael Jackson's only daughter Paris may soon be seen either on Empire or the new musical show Star. On Monday, Empire and Star co-creator Lee Daniels shared a photo with the 18-year-old and this is what has sparked speculation that Paris could be heading to television.

"#Whenpariscomestoyou ❤️ ...talking talking talking," Daniels captioned the photograph.

Paris has been working on her music for years, and her new beau, Michael Snoddy, is said to be helping her in mastering the art. The duo has been inseparable ever since they got together early last year, but Snoddy was missing when Paris made a rare red carpet appearance during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday. Instead, Paris was accompanied by her good friend Sofia Richie.

"Sofia Richie ur hot," Paris wrote alongside a picture of them on Instagram.

Paris and Snoddy's relationship seems to be going strong, and according to a Radar Onlie report, Snoddy has even asked Paris' grandparents, Katherine and Joe, for their blessings so that he could finally get married. "Paris wants to rush their wedding now more than ever because she really wants her mom to know that she is in good hands. She wants her to know that she will be cared for by someone who is in love with her."

"Paris has been confiding in Katherine a lot lately," the insider added. "Katherine is very religious and, if Paris is going to marry Michael, she gives her blessing, But she wants them to do it the right way. To Katherine, marriage is very sacred."