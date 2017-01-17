After Sky Arts said they will not include an episode on Michael Jackson in the upcoming series, Urban Myths, US cable network Lifetime announced a movie on the iconic pop star with a less-controversial actor portraying his role. Titled Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland, the film will show Jackson's final few years through the eyes of his bodyguards -- Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

Also Read: Paris Jackson manages to pull down Michael Jackson episode from Urban Myths; Brian Cox angry

The movie is based on the best-selling book, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. According to the website, Deadline, the film will star MJ-impersonator Navi, who will be making his acting debut portraying the late superstar, with Chad L Coleman from The Walking Dead as Whitefield. The film's executive producers are Suzanne de Passe, Madison Jones and Robert Teitel while Silver Screen will produce it.

Jackson's portrayal became a sensitive topic of late after his the fans and family objected to Urban Myths casting Joseph Fiennes as Jackson. While the rage against Fiennes was evident after the creators announced the casting, the anger was fuelled further after the trailer got released. Featuring in one of the episodes of the series titled, Michael, Elizabeth and Marlon, the episode was pulled down before the series was even premiered.

The Thriller singer suffered from Vitiligo -- a disease that gradually changed the dark colour of his skin pale. Jackson was diagnosed with the disease in the 1980s. By the time the song Bad was released, the singer was spotted with white blotches on his skin. Over time, his skin grew paler thus resulting in a white Jackson.

However, Jackson made it very clear that he was proud of his (dark) colour and on several occasions, he spoke about the disease and how he was still a proud black. It was this ideology which prompted fans and Paris Jackson to call out the producers of Urban Myths.