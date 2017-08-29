The much-awaited Onam and Bakrid festivities are around the corner, and four Malayalam movies have been slated to hit the Kerala box office as festival releases.

Among them, Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam was to take on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan.

However, the latter — a revenge thriller that has bagged a U certificate from the regional censor board — has been postponed by another day.

"#AdamJoan censored with a clean "U" certificate! In theatres from 1/09/17! [sic]," Prithviraj confirmed via his social media page on August 29.

The reason why Jinu Abraham's directorial venture was postponed is not known yet, but the sudden change will benefit the Mohanlal-starrer, which will now be a solo release at the Kerala box office on its opening day.

The campus family entertainer is expected to perform well at the box office that day, owing to the tremendous hype around it.

Velipadinte Pusthakam has been making headlines ever since it was announced, because it marks the maiden association of hitmaker Lal Jose with Mohanlal. The promo videos and the song Entammede Jimmikki Kammal have already raised the expectations of the audience from the movie.

With no big releases locking horns, Velipadinte Pusthakam becomes the first Onam/Bakrid release on August 31.

Meanwhile, Adam Joan will face tough competition from two other big budget movies — Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa and Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela — when they all release on September 1.