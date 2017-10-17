They are married, it's official!

Super low-profile couple Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender put rings on each other in an extremely private, secret ceremony in Ibiza. Sources have confirmed to People magazine that the couple was surrounded by close friends and family as they exchanged vows at the La Granja farmstead resort.

The couple finally appeared in the public eye and were seen sporting wedding bands to confirm the news. The 40-year-old X-Men alum met Alicia, 29, on the sets of their 2014 movie The Light Between Oceans. Coincidentally enough, Alicia had played his on-screen wife and the chemistry between the pair was hard to miss.

And so were the wedding bands they sported post the ceremony. Michael's was a simple gold ring, but Alicia's was the classic diamond one. Among known faces that were spotted was Steve McQueen, who directed Fassbender in 2011's Shame. He was photographed partying at restaurant Yemanj on Friday.

While there are no details about the wedding yet, the couple were also spotted hanging out with close ones ahead of the ceremony on the Spanish island. The Tomb Raider actress glowed in all her Swedish glory, wearing a white, breezy gown and matching shades, while Fassbender flaunted his abs in an unbuttoned shirt.

People magazine confirmed the story and reported that reps for both Michael and Alicia are yet to comment on the ceremony or news of their wedding. Not very surprising, considering how private and hushed up the two have stayed throughout the course of their relationship.

The fact that they were dating all this while was unknown to many as well. There were only rumours that circulated around 2014 when they played an on-screen married couple in their movie. Apart from publicly complimenting each other about their talents, the couple stayed extremely low-key about the entire thing.

"I knew that Michael was attached to play Tom, and I think he's one of the most brilliant actors out there," Alicia had told reported after getting signed for The Light Between Oceans. "I was up for the game, but I was very nervous."

She continued to mention what exactly drew her to the Hollywood hunk so quickly. "I got people that picked me up when I fell and who pushed me. Michael's support in those scenes was a big part of me daring to go all the way, which was needed for the role of Isabel."

Fassbender took the chance to be all praises for Alicia's "fierce" ability. "I was kind of scared when Alicia came—she was so fierce and hungry," he told reporters. "I really felt like I had to get my s**t together ... and just be there and be as present as she was."

The couple has also made their reasons for staying so quiet and private about their personal lives, quite vocal. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alicia had said, "I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal."

Michael has also been fronted with the question about how unlike other couples, does he manage to keep the relationship out of the public eye. "But that's other people. Each to their own. I'm not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don't."

It was only at the Golden Globes 2016, where the two had made their first public appearance together as a couple. Fassbender said he was "very proud" of Alicia's success. She was a double nominee for both The Danish Girl and Ex Machina.

And why we await the official wedding pictures, here's the trailer of the couple's on-screen chemistry as husband and wife to soothe our curiosity!