Michael Carrick, Manchester United's second-longest serving player after club captain Wayne Rooney, could be set to call time on his football career at the end of the current season if Jose Mourinho decides not to offer him a new contract.

Also read: London Football Awards: N'Golo Kante, Antonio Conte and Dele Alli grab top honours

Carrick joined Manchester United in 2006 in a deal worth £18.3 million from Tottenham and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. The former England International has played 443 matches and scored 24 goals for United and has won every trophy available.

The midfielder's contract at Manchester United comes to an end this season and while he has expressed that he would love to continue playing for United for some more time, he has not yet held talks with Jose Mourinho about the possibility of extending his stay at the club.

"I haven't really had that much of a conversation with him [Mourinho] at the moment. Obviously, that will happen, it's going to happen at some stage, and pretty soon I'd have thought. That's something I'm really relaxed about. I'm sure he is as well," The Guardian quoted him as saying.

Michael Carrick has been one of the top performers for United this season and it was his inclusion in the starting 11 that made the difference for Mourinho after a slow start to the season. United have lost just one match when he has played with a win percentage of 77.3 as compared to 52.4 when he did not play.

So it's fair to say that despite being 35, he still possesses the quality to play at the top-most level of European football. Since his future at Manchester United became uncertain, a lot of clubs have been looking to sign him in the summer including Arsenal but he said that he would not want to play at any other club in England after playing at United for so long.

"I don't think there's many places I'd want to play, if any, after this anyway. I probably would say yes – that would be it if I left in the summer. I couldn't say definitely but pretty much. I've had such a time here, that I don't think [I would go elsewhere]."

"I feel really good, to be honest. You've just got to judge how you go. It can change quite quickly. I feel fine. It's a good place to be at the minute, there is real positivity around the place and hopefully [there are] things this season that we can achieve, and that keeps me going."