As the 2017 Miami Open reaches its closing stages, there is still hope for all the Indian tennis fans out there as India's Sania Mirza and her partner Barbora Strycova as still in with a chance to win their first title of 2017. The third seeded pair in the tournament defeated the team of Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan in the semi finals to reach their second finals of 2017.

The pair had reached the finals of the Sydney International in January but finished as runner ups and they will be looking to add a first title to their name when they take on Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan. The Miami Open final will be a third final for Mirza this year though and she will be looking to win her second title of the year after winning the Brisbane International at the start of the year Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The Indo-Czech pair struggled a bit in the opening set of their semi final match and ended up losing it. Despite that early set back they recovered well and went on to win the second set and dominated the tiebreaker, which they won 10-4, as they reached the finals of the Miami Open. This was just the second set the pair dropped this tournament, with the other set being dropped in their round of 16 match.

The team of Mirza and Strycova are the favourites to claim the Miami Open women's double title when they take on the Canadian-Chinese team of Dabrowski and Yifan. The two have been in really good form at Miami so far and have really formed a strong partnership after they caused an upset and beat fourth seeds Peng Shuai and Andrea Hlavackova in the previous round.

Like Mirza and Strycova, the Canadian-Chinese team of Dabrowski and Yifan have dropped just two sets so far in the Miami Open. On the way to the finals, apart from defeating fourth seeds Shuai and Hlavackova, they caused another upset in the quarter finals as they defeated second seed Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova.

Where to watch

The Miami Open women's double final match between Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova vs Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan is set to start at 1:00pm local time, 10:30pm IST, 5:00pm GMT.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Sony ESPN HD.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD: Live Streaming: Sky Go

US: TV: ESPN 2: Live Streaming: Watch ESPN

International live streaming: Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score