Age is just a number. If you don't buy this, just ask Roger Federer, all of 35 years, who is playing some mouth-watering tennis. The Swiss is playing some of his best tennis, which has helped him maintain 16-1 record this season including an Australian Open title. Federer is unstoppable and the ongoing Miami Open 2017 has been no different as he prepares to face Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals of the competition on Thursday.

Everything has been so wonderful, including his game from the baseline and volleys when he comes to the net. Tennis fans in Miami have been treated to a spectacle by Federer, producing some magic shots en route to the quarterfinals.

The Swiss has not dropped a single set in the Miami Open so far, and stood tall to the challenge, which was thrown at him by Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 clash. It was his biggest test in the competition, where Agut looked solid, but the brilliance of Federer was too much for the Spaniard.

There is no formula to succeed against Federer in roaring form. One just needs to hope that the Swiss drops his game, but the opponent also has to take his chances when presented. Berdych will be keen to capitalise on any error which Federer makes during the quarterfinals.

Berdych had already been on the receiving end of the rejuvenated Federer in the Australian Open round of 32, where the Swiss destroyed the Czech in three straight games. Berdych did not even get a sniff of victory, and if Federer comes up with a similar performance again, god bless Berdych, who will have a hard and difficult time in the middle.

These two players have been involved in 23 head-to-head matches, with Federer winning 17 of them, including the last six. There have been instances when Berdych has got the better of Federer, who will also be aware of the 14th ranked player's form in the competition.

Along with Federer, Berdych has also not dropped a single game in Miami so far. He has been good, but it is going to be a humongous task to maintain that record intact with Federer in stupendous form.

It will not be a surprise if Federer, once again, uses his racquet as a magic wand, to entertain tennis fans with his trickery in Miami and move into the semifinals of the Miami Open.

