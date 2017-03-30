The quarter finals of the Miami Open will be nothing short of exciting as two young guns, Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios, are set to face off against each other on Thursday. While this is Zverev's first Masters 1000 quarter-final, Kyrgios will look for his second straight semi-final in Miami.

The match between Zverev and Kyrgios is the youngest quarter-finals in a Masters 1000 tournament since 2008 Cincinnati where Novak Djokovic (21) beat Ernests Gulbis (19) in the quarter-finals. Zverev is also the youngest player to reach the quarter-finals in Miami after Djokovic and Andy Murray, who were both 19 when they made the cut in 2007.

Zverev has made a name for himself in 2017 after he gave Rafael Nadal a real fight at 2017 Australian Open. Then he went on to win the Open Sud De France, his second career title, but the German has struggled in other tournaments in 2017.

He suffered early exits in Rotterdam, Marseille and Indian Wells. He lost to Kyrgios at the Indian Wells recently. Zverev will be psyched to take revenge for the loss. His win against Stanislas Wawrinka in the previous round speaks volumes about the youngster's abundant talent.

Kyrgios has had a good 2017 so far. Apart from his early exit at the 2017 Australian Open, he has done well in other tournaments.

He reached the semi finals of the Open Sud De France and the Mexican Open and the quarter finals of the Indian wells where he lost to Roger Federer. He has already defeated Djokovic twice this year and is heading to this match as the favourite to reach the semi-finals. If he defeats Zverev, he could take on Federer in the semi-finals and will be looking to get the better of him this time around.

Kyrgios has just lost one set so far in the Miami Open against Ivo Karlovic and followed that up with a comfortable 7-6, 6-3 win over eighth seed and last year's semi-finalist David Goffin.

Where to watch

The Miami Open quarter-final clash between Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios is set to start at 7 pm local time, 4.30 am IST, 11 pm GMT.

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 3/HD. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

US: TV: Tennis Channel. Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live.

Germany: TV: Sky Sports 1.

International live streaming: Miami Open Live.

Live score: Miami Open live score.